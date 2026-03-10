UTEP Hosting Free, 20th Anniversary Screening of “Glory Road” Featuring Schin Kerr at Memorial Gym on Wednesday, April 1

EL PASO, Texas – Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the renowned 1966 Texas Western national champion men's basketball team, UTEP will host a 20th anniversary screening of the motion picture "Glory Road" at Memorial Gym on Wednesday, April 1, at 7 p.m.



The special guest will be Schin Kerr, who portrayed Miner great David Lattin in the movie. Kerr will discuss the making of the movie, the enduring legacy of the 1966 champs, and his connections to Texas Western as his father, Lloyd, and uncle, Floyd, played against the Miners while at Colorado State in the 1960's.



The screening is free and open to the public. Free tickets must be claimed online and are available while supplies last (maximum of four per account) by clicking here.



UTEP students may also claim tickets in person at the Student Engagement and Leadership Center (Union West Room 106) on March 30 and March 31. Students may receive up to two tickets while supplies last and must present a valid Miner Gold Card at the time of pick up.



The event is a collaboration between UTEP Athletics, the Divisions of Student Affairs and Institutional Advancement. The screening will coincide with the 2026 Final Four week.

About "Glory Road"

"Glory Road" was released on January 13, 2006, and tells the story of the 1965-66 Miners, who made history by defeating heavily-favored Kentucky to capture the national title. "Glory Road" was presented by Walt Disney Pictures in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Films. The movie stars Josh Lucas, Derek Luke and Jon Voight and was directed by James Gartner. The film won the 2006 ESPY Award for Best Sports Movie.



About the 1966 National Champions

Coached by the legendary Don Haskins, the 1965-66 Miners became the first team to win the Division I men's basketball national championship with five black starters. The Miners finished 28-1, including the historic 72-65 upset of heavily favored Kentucky to end the season. For over 50 years, Texas Western College (now UTEP) was the only Texas school to claim a Division I men's basketball national championship.



About Schin Kerr

Schin Kerr enjoyed a distinguished college basketball career at Central Florida Community College and Loyola University Chicago. He played overseas in Italy, China and Kosovo and also spent time in the NBA with Indiana and Denver. An actor, model and motivational speaker, Kerr founded his own mentorship program, Brook Town Force. He currently resides in Chicago as a USA Basketball licensed coach.

