Person of interest in Oklahoma double murder seen in Upper Valley El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person of interest in a double homicide case out of Oklahoma was spotted in El Paso's Upper Valley, according to a post on the Texas Department of Public Safety - West Texas Region's Facebook page.

Jeffery Scott Baker, 35, from Clayton, Oklahoma was reportedly last seen at the Dollar General on Upper Valley Rd. near Artcraft Rd., according to the post late Monday night.

Officials describe Baker as 180 lbs and 6’0” tall with hazel eyes.

Baker is considered armed and dangerous. Officials warn to not approach him.

DPS officials state Baker is wanted in connection to a double murder in Clayton, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Baker's parents were found dead during a welfare check on Thursday, Sept 11. Officials state the victims' injuries are consistent with homicide.

OSBI officials warn Baker could be driving the victims’ car, a gray 2013 Dodge Caravan, with a license plate number of MPU 474.

If you see Baker, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You may also contact the local El Paso - DPS Criminal Investigations Division at (915) 849-4080.