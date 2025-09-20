Man posing as law enforcement arrested at stadium ahead of Charlie Kirk memorial

GLENDALE, Arizona (KVIA) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced 42-year-old Joshua Runkles was arrested on charges of carrying a "weapon into a prohibited place and impersonating a police officer".

It happened at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona where a memorial service is scheduled for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday.

Arizona DPS confirmed that Runkles is not a law enforcement officer. He was arrested after showing what investigators are calling "suspicious behavior".

A post on X by Andrew Kolvet, Turning Point USA spokesman, stated:

"I want to add a note of clarity here. This individual was doing advance security for a known guest planning to attend the memorial service tomorrow. We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service. Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone’s safety."

According to ABC News, Secret Service agents approached an individual who had been identified as "exhibiting suspicious behavior" and he identified himself as a member of law enforcement and that he was armed. The Secret Service continues to investigate.