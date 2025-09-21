Police looking for man who robbed stores at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say a man went two convenience stores in the Northeast and robbed the clerk after stating he had a gun.

On Aug. 15 at the DK convenience store at 4525 Sun Valley, police say the man walked into the store at about 2:55 p.m. approached the clerk on duty and "made a threat of having a gun".

On Sept. 10 at about 3:10 a.m. police say the same man walked into the Circle K at 10650 Gateway North and said he had a revolver after approached the clerk.

He is described as being a White or Hispanic male, with a light complexion, about 5'11" tall, with a medium build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on either of the robberies is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Images below provided by: Crime Stoppers of El Paso