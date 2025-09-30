NMSU breaks ground on $15 million film, TV studio complex

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new $15 million film studio complex is breaking ground in Las Cruces, marking a major investment in New Mexico’s growing film and television industry.

Arrowhead Park Studios will span 36,400 square feet and is expected to draw productions that could bring millions of dollars into the region.

The facility will also serve as a training ground for New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College students, who will have opportunities for paid internships on professional projects.

The project is funded by the New Mexico Economic Development Department through the statewide Media Arts Collective Initiative, which aims to expand film and media opportunities across the state.

Once construction is complete, NMSU will lease the site to a company that will manage operations and productions, either creating its own projects or renting the space to outside production companies.

The studios are expected to be completed in December 2026, adding to New Mexico’s reputation as a leading hub for film and television production.