Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man dies after a fight, another man arrested

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF
By
New
Published 6:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Sheriff Deputies arrest a man wanted in the death of a man that happened at the 500 block of Winter Spring.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a "domestic dispute" call on Oct. 7 about 12:59 a.m. Deputies determined a fight happened and a 37-year-old man was injured.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit continued the investigation into the events that lead to the fight and man's death.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jeremiah Nathanial Aguilar for criminally negligent homicide. He was arrested by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and booked into the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.