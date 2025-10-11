National Guard troops in Illinois can remain federalized but can’t be deployed, appeals court rules

(CNN) — A federal US appeals court ruled Saturday the National Guard troops in Illinois can remain under federal control but can’t be deployed as the appeals process continues in the ongoing fight between the Trump administration and the state.

The court agreed to temporarily pause part of a lower court’s order this week that halted deployments of National Guard troops in the state for two weeks.

“Members of the National Guard do not need to return to their home states unless further ordered by a court to do so,” the order says.

The Trump administration had previously filed a notice of appeal this week against an Illinois judge’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump’s National Guard deployment in Illinois for two weeks.

US District Court Judge April Perry had granted the temporary restraining order after the state of Illinois and Chicago on Monday sued the Trump administration over its move to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago.

