Sheriff deputies arrest man suspected of stealing an ATV

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF
Published 7:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A report of a stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on the 4000 block of O'Leary Drive in Clint resulted in the arrest of a man in his late 70s.

The El Paso County Sheriff stated deputies responded to the report of the stolen vehicle which was located at 15000 Hope Road. An investigation by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit determined that 77-year-old Daiv Kawika Sundown was connected to the theft.

He was arrested and charged with theft of property under $2,500 and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

