Sheriff’s deputies arrest man during burglary

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary of habitation in progress call in Fabens, Texas.

When they arrived they saw a man who matched the description of "the suspect" running from the area.

After a short foot chase, deputies were able to detain the man. The Sheriff's Office arrested Jose "Payaso" Rodriguez, 39, and booked him into the El Paso County Jail.

He is charged with evading arrest or detention with previous convictions. Rodriguez was also found to have an active warrant for parole violation.

Rodriguez remain in the El Paso County Jail annex on a $15,000 cash or surety bond for the evading arrest charge.