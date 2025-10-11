Special surprise on the field for Pebble Hills High School football player

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Sanchez surprised his son during the Montwood versus Pebble Hills football game Friday night.

Sanchez returned from a nine month deployment to Germany.

A video message to his son Xavier Ramirez played on the big screen at the SAC, as he looked up at his father's video, the Pebble Hills High School Spartan mascot stood next to him and gently patted him on the back.

When Ramirez turned he saw his father standing next to him. It was an emotional surprise for the senior who plays safety for Pebble Hills.