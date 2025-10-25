13 shot, 2 dead, 7 in critical after mass shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, North Carolina (KVIA) - Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 13 people between the ages of 16 and 49 were shot during a mass shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning. Two people died at the scene.

“This was yet another senseless act of gun violence that has taken the lives of two individuals and left many others seriously injured,” Sheriff Wilkins said in a statement. “What makes this even more disturbing is the involvement of teenagers, alcohol, and guns at a large house party."

Originally deputies responded to a "loud music violation" call then began receiving calls of multiple people shot at the location.

Sheriff Wilkins identified Jessie Locklear, 49, and 16-year-old Nehemiah Locklear dead. The surviving victims ranging in ages between 17 and 43 were taken to area hospitals for treatment of various injuries.

The sheriff's office stated the shooting was an isolated incident. "There is no current threat to the community," the sheriff's office added.