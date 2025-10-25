“Free Xochitl” supports hold liberation parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the "Free Xochitl" campaign gather to walk in celebration of Catalina "Xochitl" Santiago's release from ICE detention.

Xochitl was detained for 59 days and released on Oct. 1 after a federal court's ruling her detention was in violation of her constitutional rights.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone states her detention "deprives her of her constitutional right to procedural due process under the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Today a group of supporters planned a Liberation Parade in celebration of her release and continue to seek the release of other detainees at ICE facilities.

The event begins with a parade around the processing center on Montana Ave. in East El Paso, followed by a "community theater".

Xochitl is expected to share her experience while in the detention center.