123 remains now identified from the Plenitud Crematorium

CD. JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico (KVIA) - The Chihuahua State Attorney General's office reports that 123 remains have been identified from the almost 400 bodies found at a Juarez crematorium.

383 bodies and six additional sets of human remains were found in June of this year at the Plenitud Crematorium by agents with the Fiscalia General del Estado or the Chihuahua Attorney General's office. Though at first reported as a "clandestine" crematorium, authorities later confirmed the crematorium had been a licensed operation but the permits had expired after the previous owner passed away. The crematorium was shutdown and has been through the months of investigation.

116 families have been notified that the remains of their loved ones have been positively identified.

85 of those families have filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office.

The crematorium's incinerator had not been working for the past two years, according to state authorities.