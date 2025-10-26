Crash seriously injured one

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A motorcycle crash left at least one person injured.
El Paso Fire says the crash was reported about 6:51 p.m. at Montana and Rutherglen in East El Paso.
El Paso Police and fire crews are at the scene.
