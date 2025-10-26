Skip to Content
Top Stories

Crash seriously injured one

By
Updated
today at 7:40 PM
Published 7:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A motorcycle crash left at least one person injured.

El Paso Fire says the crash was reported about 6:51 p.m. at Montana and Rutherglen in East El Paso.

El Paso Police and fire crews are at the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.