Power restored after squirrel causes power outage in West El Paso area

UPDATE: El Paso Electric crews restored power to the 2,700 customers affected by the power outage at 11:13 a.m., according to an El Paso Electric spokeswoman.

The power was out for the area in west El Paso off S. Mesa Hills Drive.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - About 2,800 households are affected by a power outage caused by "wildlife", according to El Paso Electric.

A squirrel got into the equipment near the Cromo Substation about 10 a.m. Sunday.

El Paso Electric crews are currently working to make repairs and restore power to those customers affected.

Restoration time is expected to be about noon.

The outage affected the traffic lights at several intersections along N. Mesa between Resler and Castellano. Please exercise caution while driving.