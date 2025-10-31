WATCH LIVE: KLAQ Halloween Parade at Album Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The 40th Annual Townsquare Media KLAQ-FM Halloween Parade at Album Park in El Paso's east El Paso will be lead by WNBA National Champion Kayla Thornton as the Grand Marshal.

Thornton is a graduate of both Irvin High School and UTEP and now plays with the New York Liberty Women's basketball team.

The parade route goes around Album Park. Cars, trucks, floats and people dressed in costumes along with unique floats are part of the parade.