Deployed service members’ families enjoy day at the zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Families of deployed service members were invited to the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens to enjoy a special Hidden Helpers Day at the zoo.

The event was sponsored by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and provides families of deployed services members free admissions, scavenger hunt, games, information tables and goodies.

It is a welcome for families that find themselves in a new city without their loved one.

"I had to leave my family behind. And when I arrived here in 2023, my husband was already deployed. So I got here. I didn't know anything. That was tough," said Simone who is originally from Germany says these events help. Her husband is deployed overseas right now.

"Honoring our hidden helpers" gave them the chance to enjoy some family time, even though her husband couldn't be there.

Many dependents of deployed service members could be seen enjoying the weather and time with each other.

El Paso Zoo Marketing Specialist James Martinez adds, "Having to see your dad or your mom go away for like a long period of time. It's hard on them, you know. so when they come back, it's wonderful. So again, right now to children be able to have a good time realizing they're missing their parents, but hopefully they can get something out of it."