Firefighter rescues kitten from a car

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A heartwarming story from the El Paso Fire Department.

Firefighter, Marcos Solis' day started like any other at work. When Fire Station 11 received a call, he was ready to help.

Solis says a man came to the station and said that his car engine was "meowing" so the team went to investigate.

They quickly found the kitten scared and hiding behind the tire of the vehicle. With a little nudging and reassurance, Solis was able to get the stuck kitten out.

This was a first for the firefighter who owns several cats but had never rescued one on the job.

"I have five other cats, so she'll have a nice family, nice, brothers and sisters. And right away, when they said there was a cat, I knew I was in. And. Take care of her," said Solis.

The new kitten not only had a fancy new hat and new home but also a new name, "Lilith".

Solis has a great addition to his feline family and a great story to tell for years to come.