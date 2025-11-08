Gov. Lujan Grisham says New Mexico families will receive full SNAP benefits in November

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) - Eligible New Mexican families will receive their full food benefits on their EBT cards as scheduled. This after the state received guidance from the USDA in light of the lawsuits filed in courts by the White House administration.

"Yesterday, after receiving guidance from the USDA, New Mexico sent full November SNAP benefits to all eligible New Mexicans," Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "We won’t stand by while the President works to deny food to hungry children, families and seniors.”

New Mexico families already had full access to their SNAP benefits after the state made those provisions following a federal court order.

The state says SNAP families can expect to see their full funding on the regular issuance date.

There are about 460,000 New Mexicans that receive SNAP on a monthly basis to help provide food for their families.

According to a release from the governor's office, SNAP helps to generate "up to $1.80 in local economic benefits for every SNAP dollar spent".