Sheriff deputies arrest man for violating protective order

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a Clint, Texas man after he was found to be in violation of a bond/protective order.

Deputies were called out to a domestic disturbance at the 12200 block of Cinnabar Street in Clint, Texas on Oct. 31.

Deputies were able to determine that Aldo Lopez violated the order that was issued by the 283rd Judicial District Court and an arrest warrant was issued.

Lopez continued to violate the protective order according to information received by the Sheriff's Office on Nov. 4, and a second arrest warrant was issued.

Deputies were able to locate Lopez at the 200 block of Pyramid Lane on Nov. 6 and was arrested.

He was booked into the El Paso County jail and charged with two counts of violation of bond/protective order. He is currently in the El Paso County Detention Facility under at $25,000 bond.