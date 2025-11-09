Bike run and marketplaces raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Bowie Bakery Socorro hosted a motorcycle bike run to benefit the El Paso’s Alzheimer's Association.

"Such a taboo illness people don't speak about it enough and sometimes they just. Say that old people are, you know, they're just being grumpy or Or sometimes just crazy and it's, that's not it, " said Anabel Salazar, Owner of the Bowie Bakery Socorro.

The bike run was held it in honor of the owner’s mother, Concepción Ocon, who has been suffering with the illness for 10 years.

The bakery had an outdoor market and motorcyclists traveled from El Paso's east side to Rosa's ​​​​​​​Cantina.