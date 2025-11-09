Skip to Content
Top Stories

Bike run and marketplaces raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association

By
New
Published 8:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Bowie Bakery Socorro hosted a motorcycle bike run to benefit the El Paso’s Alzheimer's Association.

"Such a taboo illness people don't speak about it enough and sometimes they just. Say that old people are, you know, they're just being grumpy or Or sometimes just crazy and it's, that's not it, " said Anabel Salazar, Owner of the Bowie Bakery Socorro.

The bike run was held it in honor of the owner’s mother, Concepción Ocon, who has been suffering with the illness for 10 years. 

The bakery had an outdoor market and motorcyclists traveled from El Paso's east side to Rosa's ​​​​​​​Cantina.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.