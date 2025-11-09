Gov. Greg Abbott announces he will run for re-election

HOUSTON, Texas (KVIA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his bid for re-election in Harris County Sunday.

Abbott pledged to defend the promise of Texas with a "bold new property tax reform plan".

He outlined his plan to curb skyrocketing property appraisals and give homeowners more control over their property taxes.

“Texas is not just another state. It’s our home. Our heritage. Texas is the heartbeat of this land we call America,” said Governor Abbott. “As Texans, we will defend this state with every fiber of our being. We will protect what we built, finish what we started, and lead Texas into its glorious future.”

Abbott said he would continue to defend the culture, heritage, and values of Texas.