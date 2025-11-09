Honoring El Paso’s veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Downtown Veterans Day Parade presented by the United American Veterans Organization with the theme of "Celebrating 250 years of America's Military".

Thousands lined up with flags to honor the men and women who sacrificed for our nation's freedoms.

Antonio R. Cassagnol LTC (RET), SC, USAR

The parade was a partnership with Flags Across America and UAVO which encourages the community to pay tribute to our nation's veterans and military personnel.

The organization provided 50 State Flags and Services Flags that were part of the parade display.

Bel Air JROTC cadets participated by carrying the flags during the procession.

The parade made its way from Myrtle Avenue and North Campbell Street through N. Stanton Street passing key landmarks, including Hotel Indigo, the United States Postal Service and El Paso City Hall.