Project HIGHER celebrates 10 Years

The El Paso Community College's Center for Students with Disabilities celebrated their tenth year anniversary.

Project HIGHER is a program that is dedicated to helping students with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve their degree.

Maria Lopez, left with EPCC Trustee Carmen Olivas Graham and husband Raymond.

Out of the close to 100 students that have participate in the program 63 have graduated with a level one certificate. There are 26 students currently enrolled in this year's program.

“I’ve witnessed students discover their voices, gain independence, and celebrate milestones they once thought impossible,” EPCC Education Coach Brenda Gaytan said.

“Twelve years ago, a group of community members came together at Region 19 to discuss the development of postsecondary education opportunities for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” program founder Rick Razo said. “Everyone felt very strongly that students with IDD were entitled to continue their education after high school. El Paso Community College was identified as the perfect place for this opportunity. In 2015, the Center for Students with Disabilities and Project HIGHER students began to learn new study habits, note-taking, and test-taking skills. They learned to self-advocate and spoke to their instructors when they had questions and needed extra help. Students learned to navigate the EPCC campus and environment. They developed relationships with each other and encouraged each other. Two years later, they all participated in the commencement ceremonies. It was the proudest moment of their lives and their families!”