Senate reaches deal to extend government funding

From CNN's Manu Raju and Sarah Ferris

A bipartisan Senate deal has been reached to fund the government through January 30 and to set a vote on an Affordable Care Act bill in December, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source said there are enough members of the Senate Democratic Caucus to advance the plan and end the 40-day government shutdown.

The deal includes a reversal of President Donald Trump’s firings of federal employees and provisions to prevent such actions in the future, the source said. It also would ensure food stamps are funded thorough fiscal year 2026.

At least eight Senate Democrats have agreed to vote for the deal, which was brokered Sunday night between three former governors (Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Angus King and Maggie Hassan), Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the White House.

As part of the deal, Senate GOP leaders have promised a vote on a bill regarding expiring enhanced ACA subsidies by the end of the second week in December. The expectation is that House and Senate GOP leaders will negotiate with Democrats on that bill in the coming weeks after the government is reopened.

Democrats also secured an agreement from the White House to reverse its mass firings during the shutdown, as well as protections against them happening the rest of this fiscal year. The deal also guarantees all federal workers will be paid for time during shutdown.

This post has been updated with additional reporting.