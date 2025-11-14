Walt Disney Company reaches agreement to return networks to YouTube TV

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Walt Disney Company reached a multi-year agreement that will allow the return of all of its networks to YouTube TV. The new deal will also introduce more ways to access Disney content, including ABC News, on YouTube TV.

The new agreement is a multi-year distribution deal with YouTube TV. The Walt Disney Company says the agreement will provide greater choice and value for its customers. That includes new direct-to-customer service from ESPN's Unlimited Plan at no extra cost to YouTube TV subscribers, as well as the ability to bundle Disney+ and Hulu with select YouTube offerings.

Disney's networks, including ESPN, ABC, Freeform, the FX Networks, and the National Geographic channels, had been off YouTube TV for almost two weeks as the Walt Disney Company worked to reach an agreement with YouTube TV.

“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,’’ said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “It recognizes the tremendous value of Disney's programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice."