Deputies arrest dad after he leaves children in a parked car over an hour

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they were called out to do a welfare check at a junkyard in Canutillo Friday morning.

It happened at the Pull-A-Part at 8330 Doniphan Dr. after someone reported three children had been in a parked car, unattended for almost two hours.

Deputies determined the father of the three children ages, 9, 5, and 4 had left them in the vehicle.

Angel Villagrana Gutierrez, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of abandon/endanger child with intent to return charges.

Gutierrez was taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility where is being held under at $30,000 bond.

The children were turned over to their mother. Deputies notified Child Protective Services.