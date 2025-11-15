Skip to Content
Top Stories

House fire sends 2 to the hospital

LCFD
By
New
Published 1:14 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday night at the 3100 block of Enchanted Drive.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. as fire crews arrived, heavy fire and smoke was visible from the back of the house.

Firefighters got the fire under control within ten minutes. Two people in the home were treated by emergency responders and taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The Las Cruces Fire Department says their investigation continues and there are no estimate on losses.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.