House fire sends 2 to the hospital

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday night at the 3100 block of Enchanted Drive.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. as fire crews arrived, heavy fire and smoke was visible from the back of the house.

Firefighters got the fire under control within ten minutes. Two people in the home were treated by emergency responders and taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The Las Cruces Fire Department says their investigation continues and there are no estimate on losses.