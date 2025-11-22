Protecting public safety at parks

CITY OF SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of Socorro in response to social media posts of fights being promoted and held at area local parks is asking the public to report "any organized aggressive or violent activity" immediately.

There have been reports of "fighting rings" occurring in the City of Socorro parks and community centers.

The City of Socorro said, "These activities set a harmful example for our youth and create an unsafe environment for all community members. They have no place in our public spaces".

City leaders say the public should report these activities to the Socorro Police Department's non-emergency line at 915-858-9237. If the situation seems dangerous or escalates, people should dial 911 immediately.

"The City of Socorro remains committed to fostering a safe, family friendly community. Hostile behavior and violence will not be tolerated," they added.