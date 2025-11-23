Opportunity Center hosts early Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Today the Opportunity Center celebrated thanksgiving a little early this year with the help of a group called Hands of An Angel.

The organizations feed around 400 people.

The annual tradition brings together residents from their emergency shelters,the veterans transitional living center, and four housing programs.

John Martin, Deputy Director with the Opportunity Center says this dinner helps develop a sense of community.

Attendees were served up a hot plate of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing.

"You know, it helps to reduce the stigma when you think of the word homeless automatically. Sometimes that's a negative at this point. These are people, and each of these individuals has their own story and it's unique,"

Martin encourages people to get involved in the community, not only during the holiday season but all year round.