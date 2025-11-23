Smiles, hugs, and cheers during National Adoption Day for seven families

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Seven families gathered at the 65th District Family Court to adopt their children and enrich their family home during National Adoption Day.

Through tears and cheers, the children officially become part of a loving home fulfilling a dream.

In Texas over 3,200 children and teens were adopted last year, over 70 of those from El Paso.

Currently there are 80 children and teens awaiting adoption here in El Paso.

The event raises awareness of the need for foster families and permanent adoptions. It is also an opportunity to celebrate families who are adopting.

With so few families in El Paso signed up to foster kids, many of them are sent to Houston, Austin or San Antonio for foster care.

"And we really need more families to open their, their hearts and open their homes to our children who are in need and who've been abused or neglected and, um, and become foster parents, um, adopt children who are in the foster care system,"," said Judge Selina Saenz of the 65th District Family Court.

In 2018 Saenz and her husband adopted their three daughters during National Adoption Day. She said the courtroom is part of her family and added, "I'm just so blessed and honored to be able to serve as this judge and to be able to celebrate National Adoption Day with the seven families who are here today to adopt their children."

The Heart Gallery of El Paso joined the families and members of the court and social workers to celebrate the adoptions. The organization works tireless year-round to raise awareness and helps connect children with their new families.

Two of the children adopted today were highlighted as part of the Heart Gallery of El Paso drive to get children forever homes.

A sign of success and also of completion of families and children's dreams.