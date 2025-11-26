Skip to Content
Deputies arrested for DWI with a child in the car

EPCSO
Published 7:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after a traffic stop in the Upper Valley.

Deputies stopped Sol Vasquez, 30, at the 7100 block of Doniphan Drive Wednesday just after 2:10 a.m.

Their investigation revealed she was driving while intoxicated and had a child in the car with her.

Vasquez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger under the age of 15. She is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Yvonne Suarez

