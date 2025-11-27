El Paso Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police identify the man who died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Northeast El Paso.

John Paul Forero Moya, 26, died at the scene after his motorcycle struck the car at the intersection of Magnetic and Hercules.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Special Traffic Investigators determined the driver of a Nissan Murano was southbound along the 8300 block of Magnetic near the intersection with Hercules.

STI said Moya was speeding in his 2022 Kawasaki ER650 motorcycle headed north on Magnetic. At the intersection the Nissan Murano made a left turn onto Hercules and that is when Moya collided with the car, according to police.

This is the 58th traffic death in El Paso so far this year, compated to 63 for the same time period in 2024.

The El Paso Police Department's STI unit continues to investigate.