Floats, bands, and clowns delighted thousands at annual parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Thousands enjoyed the perfect November weather as they lined Montana Avenue to see the 82nd annual Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman Sun Bowl Parade.

Themed "Childhood is Where Dreams Are Born" dozens of floats depicted everything from a working carousel to astronauts.

Members of law enforcement and military were also present.

The parade's Grand Marshal was El Pasoan and award-winning Chef Aaron Sanchez.

The first Sun Bowl parade was held in 1936 on New Year's Eve, it was moved to Thanksgiving Day back in 1978.

This year's parade had over 100 floats including El Paso Children's Hospital's float, "Astronauts", Clowns of all ages and sizes in the "Send in the Clowns" float, and the El Paso Electric's "Fair Adventures: The Ultimate Dream" which had a carousel, carnival swing ride, and members of the Gadsden High School FFA walking along side the float waving at the crowds.

The El Paso Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force rode through the route, their role is educating the public on preventing auto thefts and burglary and investigating theft cases. They offer vin etching several times a year.

Area high school bands were also on this year's parade. The UTEP Miner's Marching Band, Franklin High School "Star of the West" Marching Band San Elizario, Austin High School's marching band and cheer team, and the Gadsden High Schools Panther Pride Marching Band and the NJROTC team, among others.

Area first responders, military, and the Sun Court also delighted the thousands on hand.