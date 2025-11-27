Skip to Content
One dead after plane crash

Published 11:28 AM

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State Police confirm one person is dead in a plane crash near Alamogordo, New Mexico.

On Wednesday evening, family members reported a relative had not returned from a flight and members of the New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue were sent to the area near the Alamogordo-White Sands Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided NMSP with the last known coordinate to help in the search.

"Due to the terrain the exact location couldn't be confirmed overnight," said a Public Information Officer with NMSP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

