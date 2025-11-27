Texas Governor, First Lady deliver Thanksgiving meals

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) - Meals on Wheels Central Texas volunteers were joined by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott to deliver Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors and families in Austin.

It is a tradition for the Abbott family to volunteer with the organization.

The Abbotts sat and talked with seniors during their deliveries.

"The best thing we can do this holiday season is help our fellow Texans, especially our seniors. The spirit of giving and sharing a meal together embodies the true essence of this holiday. We wish all Texans a very blessed and happy Thanksgiving,” said Abbott.

"Today is the day of thanks that we get to spend with our fellow Texans," said First Lady Abbott. "It is a privilege to serve a warm meal to those in the elderly community of greater Austin and spend time in fellowship with one another. May we all pause in reflection during this season and express gratitude to those around us."