Sun City Athletic Club Owner Helps You Stay on Track with Your Fitness Goals This Holiday Season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - You might be reaching for those stretchy pants as you sit down for your holiday meals, but you may not need them after all—especially if you plan your holiday foods ahead of time.

ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke and ABC-7's Paul Cicala spoke with personal trainer and Sun City Athletic Owner Lizzie Martinez, who walked us through which traditional holiday options are “naughty” and which are “nice." Martinez explains that a few smart swaps and some portion awareness can make a big difference when trying to enjoy the holidays without overindulging.

She breaks down common dishes, highlights healthier choices and shares tips to help people stay on track with their fitness goals while still enjoying their favorite seasonal foods.

https://www.suncityathleticclub.com/