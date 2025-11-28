Skip to Content
Top Stories

Sun City Athletic Club Owner Helps You Stay on Track with Your Fitness Goals This Holiday Season

By
New
Published 3:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - You might be reaching for those stretchy pants as you sit down for your holiday meals, but you may not need them after all—especially if you plan your holiday foods ahead of time.

ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke and ABC-7's Paul Cicala spoke with personal trainer and Sun City Athletic Owner Lizzie Martinez, who walked us through which traditional  holiday options are “naughty” and which are “nice." Martinez explains that a few smart swaps and some portion awareness can make a big difference when trying to enjoy the holidays without overindulging.

She breaks down common dishes, highlights healthier choices and shares tips to help people stay on track with their fitness goals while still enjoying their favorite seasonal foods.

https://www.suncityathleticclub.com/

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.