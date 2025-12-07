El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators respond to collision in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators responded to a single-vehicle collision that happened Sunday morning in the Lower Valley.

The collision occurred near the intersection of North Loop Drive and Yarbrough Drive.

ABC-7 crews arrived on scene just before 7 a.m. and saw a gray or silver SUV with significant damage to its front side.

Police did not immediately release details on whether the vehicle had one occupant or multiple people inside at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not said what may have caused the collision.

This is a developing story, and ABC-7 will provide updates on air and online as they become available.