Skip to Content
Top Stories

Zelensky says he plans to meet Trump in Florida for peace talks on Sunday

KVIA
By
Published 6:32 AM

Originally Published: 26 DEC 25 08:11 ET

By Christian Edwards, Svitlana Vlasova, CNN

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he plans to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, as part of efforts to reach a peace deal to end Russia’s nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.