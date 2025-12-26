Zelensky says he plans to meet Trump in Florida for peace talks on Sunday
By Christian Edwards, Svitlana Vlasova, CNN
(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he plans to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, as part of efforts to reach a peace deal to end Russia’s nearly four-year war in Ukraine.
