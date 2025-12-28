Skip to Content
Three hospitalized after late night shooting in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people were injured in a shooting late Friday in Socorro, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call at approximately 10:04 p.m. on Dec. 27 regarding a shooting in the 10100 block of Cyan Valley, not far from the El Paso Community College Mission del Paso Campus.

Three people were sent to local hospitals for treatment. EPCSO did not share any details about their condition.

Sheriff's Deputies initially responded to assist the Socorro Police Department.

The investigation has since been taken over by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.

The case remains an active investigation. We will share additional details as they becomes available.

