How seasonal affective disorder affects people during the winter

Winter is difficult for many, but others can have severe symptoms with seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder mostly occurs during the fall and winter season, caused by changes in temperatures and daylight — mostly common in northern areas hit with winter storms.

It can affect work and school as you'd feel drained, lethargic and low, since it can create symptoms similar to depressive episodes.

Symptoms include feeling mentally, physically drained, lack or increase in appetite and sleep, and not enjoying things you usually do — except it's linked to the winter and fall seasons.

Liliana Cordero Esquivel is a therapist from Emergence Health Network, and she recommends motivating yourself to walk outside and visiting family and friends, as well as eating nutritious.

She also has another tip since it affects people's sleep.

"For some people, their seasonal affective disorder is linked to our changes in our circadian rhythm. So that natural sleep wake cycle for some people, the best form of treatment or a really good form of treatment is actually light therapy," said Cordero Esquivel.

But if you feel like this describes you, see a professional for a diagnosis first.

