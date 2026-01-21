‘No Hate’ Tour, BMX pros educate El Paso students on mental health, anti-bullying

Schools all over El Paso County are getting a special visit from the "No Hate" Tour with BMX pro athletes to talk about mental health, with a side of flips of tricks.

The tour is now in its 26th year, and provides an educational program with energy and excitement of action sports, delivering bullying prevention tools, techniques, and information to students in a personal way.

Top BMX pros perform high-energy action sports on campus while talking to the students about their own experiences with bullying — both online and offline.

They guide them on overcoming obstacles, being an ally, inclusion, surrounding yourself with positive influences, problem-solving, and mental health awareness.

They'll be here in El Paso until Jan. 23, and their next stop is tomorrow at Austin high school.