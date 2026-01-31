“Dimensions in Testimony” exhibition creates immersive experience

EL PASO. Texas (KVIA) - Dozens took in the worlds of Dr. Edith Eger's testimony at the El Paso Holocaust Museum.

The exhibit is part of the "Dimensions in Testimony" developed by the USC Shoah Foundation.

State-of-the art technology helps create an "immersive" experience for visitors who learn about the Holocaust.

It also helps the preserve the voices for future generations.

Visitors are able to ask questions of the exhibit which prompts real-time responses from video interviews previously recorded with Holocaust survivors and witnesses of the genocide.

Dr. Edith Eger was interviewed back in 2022 in Oceanside, California. She is a survivor of the Holocaust who was born in Czechoslovakia on September 29, 1927. Edith, her older sister Magda, her mother Ilona Elefant, and father Lajos Elefant were sent to a brickfactory in the ghetto of Kassa, Hungary. After two months the family was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1944. The sisters were separated from the parents and grandparents. They children never saw their family again.

Edith and Magda were separated and taken to several labor camps and factories and even survived an ally-bombed train and death march. They were liberated by American forces in 1945.

"Doctor Edith Eger was a Holocaust survivor who was a gymnast and a ballerina, which is part of what makes her story so intriguing and unique and special, but what makes her particularly significant to El Paso and the El Paso Holocaust Museum is that she was a. Survivor who actually came to El Paso after being liberated from Auschwitz," said Addison Taylor, El Paso Holocaust Museum's youth advisory council.