Pedestrian killed after early morning collision in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after a collision involving a vehicle in far East El Paso early Sunday morning, according to El Paso Police.

Police said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Tim Foster St and E Cave Ave., near Pebble Hills High School.

ABC-7 crews captured video of the scene showing police activity in the area as investigators worked to piece together what led up to the crash.

Police said the person was taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators were at the scene, examining the circumstances surrounding the crash.

We will share updates on air and online as more information becomes available.