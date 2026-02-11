All flights to and from El Paso, Santa Teresa grounded

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All flights to and from El Paso are grounded, according to the El Paso International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA appears to have issued to advisory for security reasons.

The flight restrictions will end Feb. 20 at 11:30 p.m., the airport posted on Instagram. It applies to "commercial, cargo and general aviation."

The FAA also posted a flight advisory for Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

A statement from the City of El Paso said "commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction." It said travelers should contact their airlines for more information.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will continue to bring updates on air and online.