President Trump, Kristi Noem react to FAA closure in El Paso

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said "people learn" in reaction to a question about this Wednesday's airspace closure over El Paso, according to CNN.

During a press gathering in Washington D.C., a reporter asked the president if anyone should be held accountable.

The president said, "You mean the way it happened? People learn. People learn."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also addressed the closure in Phoenix today.

"This was a joint agency Task Force mission that was undertaken, and we're continuing to work on the communication through that," Noem said.