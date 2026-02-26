Registration opens for 5k Run/Walk honoring fallen El Paso County Sherriff’s Office deputy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community to sign up for a 5k run/walk in honor of fallen Deputy Peter J. Herrera. It will take place the morning of March 8 at Ascarate Park.

Deputy Herrera was shot and killed after doing a traffic stop in San Elizario in March of 2019. He died to his injuries two days later.

The opening ceremony starts at 7:30 a.m. while the race starts at 8 a.m.

Early registration is $45 and runs through March 5. Late registration from March 6 and 7 is $50. Registration the day of the race costs $60.

All proceeds from the event will go to the scholarship fund under Herrera's name.

You can register here.