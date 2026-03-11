Skip to Content
All lanes of I-10 West near Lee Trevino exit closed after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene of a single vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 2:47 p.m. along I-10 West near the Lee Trevino Exit.

Al lanes of traffic are closed along the I-10 and traffic is being diverted at the Lee Trevino exit.

Yvonne Suarez

