Camp East Montana will remain open, work with new provider to “improve” facilities, ICE says

Published 10:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to ABC-7 Tuesday morning that the Camp East Montana will remain open.

The spokesperson shared the following statement with ABC-7:

“Camp East Montana is NOT closing, quite the opposite. Rather, ICE has contracted with a new provider following Secretary Noem’s termination of the old contract inherited from the Department of War. ICE is always looking at ways to improve our detention facilities to ensure we are providing the best care to illegal aliens in our custody.

This new contractor will allow Camp East Montana to continue abiding by the highest detention standards WITH the ability to provide MORE medical care on-site. This contract also allows more on-site staff and a PRECISE quality assurance surveillance plan. ICE will have even more oversight of the contractors at this facility. Far from closing, Camp East Montana is upgrading.”

Paul Schulz

Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

