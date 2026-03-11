Skip to Content
CWO Robert M. Marzan killed in Operation Epic Fury

12:00 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - The Department of War today confirmed that Chief Warrant Officer 3, Robert M. Marzan, was positively identified as being killed action in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait on March 1.

Marzan was listed as "believed to be deceased" until the medical examiner was able to confirm his identify.

He was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command our of Des Moines, Iowa and was killed during an unmanned aircraft system attack.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are seven confirmed deaths from the operation. About 140 service members have been wounded.

Identified Fatalities (Operation Epic Fury):

  • Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.
  • Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.
  • Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.
  • Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa.
  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.
  • Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky (died March 8 from injuries sustained on March 1 in Saudi Arabia)

